 
entertainment
Wednesday May 11 2022
By
Web Desk

Kate Middleton 'becoming the new Diana' with her fashion choices

By
Web Desk

Wednesday May 11, 2022

Kate Middleton becoming the new Diana with her fashion choices

Prince William's wife Kate Middleton is becoming the "new Diana" as the Duchess appears confident trying fashion choices, a royal expert has claimed.

The Duchess of Cambridge has been attending engagements with Prince William wearing stunning and elegant outfits suitable to her role, according to author Duncan Larcombe. 

The expert, during an interview with OK magazine, noted the Duchess seems to be “coming of age” and her appearances resemble those of Princess Diana.

Larcombe said: "When I saw the photos, I was reminded that Kate has very much become the new Diana when it comes to the style stakes.

"She was there to give out an award for fashion design, and dominated the headlines with what some might see as a fairly conservative choice of outfit."

The expert went on: "We shouldn’t forget that it was Kate’s sense of fashion and style that first helped catch Prince William’s eye when she wore that see-through outfit at a charity fashion show, with him, apparently, watching with his jaw on the floor."

The expert noted that Kate’s outfits in the past year demonstrate “just how confident she is becoming. She seems to look elegant in just about anything. I think this is all part of a coming of age for the Duchess.”

The expert went on to explain how Kate Middleton has been carrying out public duties, while at the same time being a great role model for her children.

More From Entertainment:

Amber Heard made THESE allegations against Johnny Depp in defamation case

Amber Heard made THESE allegations against Johnny Depp in defamation case

Inside Amber Heard’s love life!

Inside Amber Heard’s love life!
Marilyn Monroe's hair gifted to Kim Kardashian turned out to be ’fake’

Marilyn Monroe's hair gifted to Kim Kardashian turned out to be ’fake’
Queen Elizabeth sent warning over Prince Harry's key role

Queen Elizabeth sent warning over Prince Harry's key role
Britney Spears’ racy photo dump on Instagram sparks concerns among fans

Britney Spears’ racy photo dump on Instagram sparks concerns among fans
Will Smith's Oscars slap adds to Chris Rock's popularity?

Will Smith's Oscars slap adds to Chris Rock's popularity?
Katie Price shares ‘priceless' moment with son Harvey

Katie Price shares ‘priceless' moment with son Harvey
Dwayne Johnson showers love on daughter Jasmine as she wins horse-riding competition

Dwayne Johnson showers love on daughter Jasmine as she wins horse-riding competition
Anna Kournikova has the sweetest birthday wish for Enrique Iglesias

Anna Kournikova has the sweetest birthday wish for Enrique Iglesias
Young Thug began his career in 2010, worked with Kanye West, Drake, Travis Scott, MGK and others

Young Thug began his career in 2010, worked with Kanye West, Drake, Travis Scott, MGK and others
US rapper Young Thug arrested for street gang charges

US rapper Young Thug arrested for street gang charges
Contrasting details in Johnny Depp, Amber Heard's testimonies about same fight

Contrasting details in Johnny Depp, Amber Heard's testimonies about same fight

Latest

view all