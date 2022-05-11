Camilla 'anxiety signals' raised Charles nervousness at House of Lords

Camilla had a significant role in increasing Prince Charles nervousness at the House of Lords.

On Tuesday, the Princes of Wales, accompanied by wife, Duchess of Cornwall, attended the State Opening of Parliament on behalf of the Queen.

As soon as the couple entered the premises, Camilla's "left hand showed anxiety signals" which led to Charles's nerves.

The future Queen Consort constantly tapped at the arm of her throne and made uneasy feets movements on the floor.

Body language expert Judi James said: "Charles’s levels of nervousness became more obvious as his hands shook while he held and read the notes of the Queen’s speech, making the pages flap as he held and turned them".

She told the Mirror: "Of course, the most powerful presence at this State Opening of Parliament was always going to be the missing one.

"Even with the Queen’s throne removed the gap left looked poignant and as Charles lowered himself onto what is called the Consort Throne and William squashed himself onto the smaller throne a few steps down, Charles appeared preoccupied with the crown that sat in front of him, gazing at it for several moments before he was given the speech to read.

"Charles arrived using body language signals to suggest a desire to imply control and even leadership. There were some directional steering gestures to his wife and Black Rod on the way into the building and even some smiles of greeting, but he became more sombre and there were some undeniable signs of nerves as he took the walk to the throne room.

"He took a deep breath on the way in and performed a jaw-jut and sideways wobble as though bracing himself. As he arrived at the archway to the throne rooms his head suddenly jerked up to either look at the arch or the throne.