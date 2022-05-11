 
entertainment
Wednesday May 11 2022
By
Web Desk

Dua Lipa 'content’ on being single post her split with Anwar Hadid

By
Web Desk

Wednesday May 11, 2022

File Footage

Dua Lipa has spoken up on living a solo life following her breakup with model Anwar Hadid, the younger brother of supermodels Bella and Gigi Hadid.

In a recent interview with Vogue, the Levitating hit-maker who dated Anwar for more than two years and broke up in December last year, explained how she is content with her “single life”.

“The next chapter of my life is about truly being good with being alone,” Dua remarked.


Earlier this year, Dua made headlines when she went on a solo dinner at New York’s Cosme as part of her Service95 newsletter.

The singer-songwriter mentioned that a “few netizens were like ‘Oh, Dua went out for dinner on her own, blah blah, I do this all the time,’” which she believed “is amazing for them”, however, she continued, “it was a big step for me, and I was nervous like, what am I going to do? I don’t want to be on my phone,” added the crooner.

Dua also noted the misconception about single women who are considered “sad when they don’t have a man”.

"The fact is women can enjoy their own company and for that they only need willpower," she added. 

More From Entertainment:

Prince William, Kate Middleton’s titles change as they land in Scotland: Details

Prince William, Kate Middleton’s titles change as they land in Scotland: Details
Prince William sparks baby fever with comment on Kate Middleton's 'broodiness'

Prince William sparks baby fever with comment on Kate Middleton's 'broodiness'
Camilla Cabello reveals she struggled with body image at Met Gala 2022

Camilla Cabello reveals she struggled with body image at Met Gala 2022
Kate Middletons stuns in blue as she arrives in Scotland: See

Kate Middletons stuns in blue as she arrives in Scotland: See
Kate Middleton ‘worried’ about children’s safety as family clocks 170 stalkers: Expert

Kate Middleton ‘worried’ about children’s safety as family clocks 170 stalkers: Expert
Prince William reminisces about Diana in emotional new speech

Prince William reminisces about Diana in emotional new speech
Cristiano Ronaldo poses shirtless in latest picture with Georgina Rodriguez

Cristiano Ronaldo poses shirtless in latest picture with Georgina Rodriguez
Dua Lipa shares interesting story of school days

Dua Lipa shares interesting story of school days
Khloe Kardashian gushes over mum Kris’s $20m LA mansion, ‘just fabulousness’

Khloe Kardashian gushes over mum Kris’s $20m LA mansion, ‘just fabulousness’
Amber Heard ridicules over TikTok videos amid defamation trial

Amber Heard ridicules over TikTok videos amid defamation trial
Claire Danes digs into mystic mystery in ‘The Essex Serpent’

Claire Danes digs into mystic mystery in ‘The Essex Serpent’
Jennifer Aniston, Taylor Lautner, Halsey spotted at Adam Sandler’s Daughter’s Bat Mitzvah: PICS

Jennifer Aniston, Taylor Lautner, Halsey spotted at Adam Sandler’s Daughter’s Bat Mitzvah: PICS

Latest

view all