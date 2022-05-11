Khloe Kardashian gushes over mum Kris’s $20m LA mansion, ‘just fabulousness’

Kris Jenner gave fans a look at her $20M Los Angeles mansion and left fans in awe of her gorgeous collection.

The reality TV star Khloe Kardashian took a tour around the expensive mansion of her mum Kris in the latest edition of The Kardashians as she gushed over glassware and an all-GREEN veggie fridge in a new Hulu clip.

As seen on this Thursday's episode of The Kardashians, it's the home Kris, 66, moved into in November 2021, custom-designing it.

But Kris' home is an "opulent" wonder, as Khloe couldn't help but exclaim in a new clip.

“Living in Kris Jenner's world is just fabulousness,” the 37-year-old exclaimed as she toured a sitting area with a “little martini table.”

“It’s like sensory overload,” she added - as the camera panned to the modern and elegant open floor-plan kitchen with exposed black shelving.

Rows of what looked to be exclusively crystal could be seen neatly displayed on the shelves as Kris sipped a martini in a “crystal glass” Khloe noted, as her mom wore a floral gown.

“And dinner China and fabulous sh** everywhere,” Khloe exclaimed - before fans got to see more kitchen.

“You’ve gotta go see the refrigerator,” Kris’ friend remarked to which Khloe responded, “Oh I saw it.”

The triple-door black modern appliance (with three doors) included a center section of all glass and all GREEN veggies.

Behind the glass was exclusively GREEN veggies, including broccoli and much more sitting as it chilled in the clip.

Then, the camera showed a pantry exclusively dedicated to fine China, with dozens upon dozens of plates of different patterns and sizes neatly organized by design.

One similar dinner plate from DIOR costs $150, though it's not clear where Kris' plates are from.



