 
entertainment
Wednesday May 11 2022
By
Web Desk

Zac Efron sparks drama among 'High School Musical' fans

By
Web Desk

Wednesday May 11, 2022

Zac Efron sparks drama among High School Musical fans

Zac Efron left fans in shock as he revealed he is very open to the possibility of returning to the Disney franchise “High School Musical” for a reboot — if one were to be made.

When asked during an interview with E! News if he would be interested, the 34-year-old said “of course.”

“I mean to have an opportunity in any form to go back and work with that team would be so amazing,” the “Firestarter” actor said. “My heart is still there. That would be incredible. I hope it happens.”

The “High School Musical” TV movie first aired on the Disney Channel in 2006 and was followed by a sequel in 2007. A third film, “High School Musical 3: Senior Year,” was released in theaters in 2008.

More From Entertainment:

Princess Charlene, Prince Albert: Friends refute bombshell claim about couple

Princess Charlene, Prince Albert: Friends refute bombshell claim about couple

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle warned of ‘lifelong battle’ after ditching royals

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle warned of ‘lifelong battle’ after ditching royals
Princess Charlene being paid hefty sum to appear beside husband Albert: Sources

Princess Charlene being paid hefty sum to appear beside husband Albert: Sources
Piers Morgan calls Meghan Markle 'two-faced professional exploiter', 'massive narcissist' in angry tirade

Piers Morgan calls Meghan Markle 'two-faced professional exploiter', 'massive narcissist' in angry tirade
Johnny Depp to take witness stand again in defamation case: report

Johnny Depp to take witness stand again in defamation case: report
Eva Mendes talks about returning to acting in movies: 'It has to be nice and clean’

Eva Mendes talks about returning to acting in movies: 'It has to be nice and clean’
Khloe Kardashian's one of the most shocking moments revealed

Khloe Kardashian's one of the most shocking moments revealed
Queen’s repeated absences set off talks about possible retirement: Source

Queen’s repeated absences set off talks about possible retirement: Source
Prince William, Kate Middleton’s titles change as they land in Scotland: Details

Prince William, Kate Middleton’s titles change as they land in Scotland: Details
Prince William sparks baby fever with comment on Kate Middleton's 'broodiness'

Prince William sparks baby fever with comment on Kate Middleton's 'broodiness'
Johnny Depp winning in the court of public opinion: Video

Johnny Depp winning in the court of public opinion: Video
Camilla Cabello reveals she struggled with body image at Met Gala 2022

Camilla Cabello reveals she struggled with body image at Met Gala 2022

Latest

view all