Zac Efron sparks drama among 'High School Musical' fans

Zac Efron left fans in shock as he revealed he is very open to the possibility of returning to the Disney franchise “High School Musical” for a reboot — if one were to be made.



When asked during an interview with E! News if he would be interested, the 34-year-old said “of course.”

“I mean to have an opportunity in any form to go back and work with that team would be so amazing,” the “Firestarter” actor said. “My heart is still there. That would be incredible. I hope it happens.”

The “High School Musical” TV movie first aired on the Disney Channel in 2006 and was followed by a sequel in 2007. A third film, “High School Musical 3: Senior Year,” was released in theaters in 2008.