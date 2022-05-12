 
entertainment
Thursday May 12 2022
By
Web Desk

Items used by Johnny Depp go up for sale in Hollywood

By
Web Desk

Thursday May 12, 2022

From a “Star Wars” X-Wing spacecraft model to a “Thor” hammer, a treasure trove of entertainment memorabilia from much-loved movies is going up for auction in Hollywood next month.

More than 1,800 items are being offered at the June 21-24 auction, which film and TV memorabilia company Propstore estimates will raise more than $9 million. “There’s a huge amount of scope there. There’s over 600 different film and television titles that are represented,” Propstore Chief Operations Officer Brandon Alinger told Reuters.

“Beyond the core props and costumes… (we have) collectible toys, comic books, comic artwork, film production materials, meaning things like concept artwork, storyboards, crew jackets, a huge amount of collectibles.” Leading the lots is the “Red Leader” X-Wing model from “Star Wars: A New Hope”, which has a price estimate of $500,000 – $1 million.

“We believe this is the only genuine, intact, original X-Wing from the very first ‘Star Wars’ that’s ever been offered at public auction so it’s pretty special,” Alinger said. Other items for sale include an animatronic Gizmo from “Gremlins 2: The New Batch” with a price tag of $80,000 – $120,000, Thor’s hammer from the original “Thor” movie, with an estimate of $100,000 – $150,000, and a six-foot model of a jet used in the original “Top Gun”, which could fetch $30,000 – $50,000.

There are also lots from Will Smith films, including shorts he wore to portray Muhammad Ali in biopic “Ali”, with an estimate of $1,500 – $2,500, and an insert hand prop worn by Johnny Depp in “Edward Scissorhands”, seen fetching $30,000 – $50,000. “At the moment, we are hearing a lot of people talk about Will Smith, we are hearing a lot of people talk about Johnny Depp,” Alinger said, in reference to Smith’s slap of comedian Chris Rock at the Oscars and the defamation case Depp filed against his ex-wife Amber Heard.

“I do think that will bring about special attention, in part just because it causes people to revisit their work and revisit their titles.” Other auction items include Elvis Presley’s suit from “It Happened at the World Fair” ($20,000 – $30,000), Samuel L. Jackson’s wallet from “Pulp Fiction” ($30,000 – $50,000) and Uma Thurman’s sword from “Kill Bill Vol.1”.. ($20,000 – $30,000)...Reuters 

