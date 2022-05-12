 
Humaima Malick, Zahid Ahmed, Noor Bukhari urge Pakistani filmmakers to up their game

Pakistani stars Humaima Malik, Zahid Ahmed and Noor Bukhari believe that there is no need to complain about the release of a foreign movie in Pakistan instead the industry should focus on improving the quality of the local films.

The ongoing heated debate started when Doctor Strange was released in cinemas right when Pakistani movies were doing well during Eid after almost two years of pandemic.

Since then, several celebrities have expressed their views on the matter as they believe that the Hollywood film is undermining our local content.

Malick shared her two cents on her story on Instagram as she said that cinemas are not private TV channels where filmmakers can play monopoly, politics and give favours to only their favourite movies.

She asked the industry to be competitive, saying, “Come on film industry, be competitive and do healthy competition or every TV channels and producers should buy their own cinemas.”

The Ghabrana Nahi Hai star is of the view that no matter what is being released on cinemas, a quality film has the ability to pull its audience.

Ahmed said “Let’s focus on improving our quality. We have made considerable improvements already,” the 37-year-old star added. “Let’s not let strange doctors deter us.”

Former actor Noor Bukhari wrote on the photo sharing app, “It’s hilarious to see everyone posting and complaining about foreign movie been released and audiences been divided.”

She further stated that the audience for an English movie and a Pakistani film are totally different, adding, “So if your movies are not doing well don’t blame Hollywood and make better movies next time.”

