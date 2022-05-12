 
Thursday May 12 2022
Rebekah Vardy storms out of court in tears during her libel trial against Coleen Rooney

Thursday May 12, 2022

Rebekah Vardy storms out of court in tears during her libel trial against Coleen Rooney

Rebekah Vardy was seen crying when she left the courtroom after a tense exchange with Coleen Rooney's barrister during their libel trial.

David Sherborne, for Rooney, had been questioning Vardy about one of the fake posts Rooney posted on her private Instagram account as part of her Wagatha Christie sting.

Sherborne misspoke and said it was Vardy who had "gone to Mexico to look at gender selection" to which she responded: "It wasn't me who went to Mexico, it was Mrs Rooney."

The lawyer said: "Is that your best point?"

Vardy's lawyer Hugh Tomlinson QC then stood up and said: "Mr Sherborne keeps making remarks and if the witness is in the box for a long time it can be unpleasant."

Vardy left the court sobbing after being questioned by Rooney's lawyer

Mrs Justice Steyn, who is hearing the trial, said: "It is unnecessary."

She added the court did "not have time" for the remarks and cross-examination resumed for a few seconds before she asked Vardy if she wanted a break. Vardy nodded and grabbed a handful of tissues before leaving the courtroom for several minutes.

Vardy is suing Rooney for libel after claims that she leaked private information to the press in 2019.

