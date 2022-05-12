Katie Price plans to make light-up room for son Harvey 

 
Katie Price is planning to build an illuminated sensory room for her son Harvey inside her £1.3 mansion.

The former glamour model partially renovated her Sussex pad, dubbed the Mucky Mansion, last year for a three-part Channel 4 series.

Now The Sun revealed she is planning to makeover Harvey's bedroom for the recently commissioned second series.

A source said: "Katie wants to make Harvey's room really special even though he lives away from home most of the time at the residential college.

"It'll have sensory elements like coloured lights - which Harvey loves - and of course, frogs and trains - his favourite."

