Prince Charles in for 'serious problems' if Meghan Markle becomes US President

Prince Charles is warned Meghan Markle entry into US politics will create troubles for his monarchy.

The admission comes after US President Joe Biden's sister said that Meghan would make an exceptional candidate for the Presidential elections in the future.

Former Secretary of State David Mellor tells GB News: "Joe Biden has a sister, who seems as intellectually switched on as he is, and she began an interview by saying she thought Meghan Marke should become a member of the democratic party and ended up backing her for president".

He added: "Getting back to where we were with Charles, this is where Charles has got problems, I mean, serious problems.

"Here is somebody who never really signed up to be a working member of the Royal Family, what she [Meghan] wanted to be was to have the mantle of Diana thrusted upon her so she could do whatever she wanted".

He claimed there is "no end to her volting ambitions".

He continued: "She was never Grace Kelly when she was an actress.

"We always think of poor old Grace Kelly ending up in Monaco but she was a star actress, you know.

"This wonderful woman, that we all so admire, worked on a soap in Toronto but now she's catapulted into the big league.

"I think she thinks she could be the president of the United States".