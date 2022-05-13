 
entertainment
Friday May 13 2022
By
Web Desk

Kanye West compared Kim Kardashian’s first self-styled look to Marge Simpson

By
Web Desk

Friday May 13, 2022

File footage

Supermodel Kim Kardashian is sharing some startling details of her divorce from ex-husband, rapper Kanye West in new episodes of the Hulu reality series, The Kardashians.

The SKIMS founder, 41, recently revealed that she had ‘panic attacks’ before dressing for an event as West started to mock her fashion choices amid the split.

Sharing the details, Kim claimed that the Donda rapper compared her glamorous outfit, which she wore at the Wall Street Journal’s Innovator Awards, to a cartoon character Marge Simpson.

In the latest episode, Kim told her sister Kourtney Kardashian that she got to a point within her marriage where she asked West’s opinion on her outfits regularly.

“I got to a point where I would ask his advice for everything down to what I wear. Even now I’m having panic attacks, like what do I wear?” she said.

She went on to say that he styled her for her October 2021 appearance on Saturday Night Live, but went on to pick her own outfit.

Kanye West compared Kim Kardashian’s first self-styled look to Marge Simpson

“Were you nervous?” Kourtney interjected to ask, with Kim responding, “So nervous. For The Wall Street Journal magazine, I won the innovator award for SKIMS, and I was like ‘How do I wear something that hasn’t been pre-vetted first?’”

She continued, he called me afterward and told me that my career is over and then he showed me a picture of Marge Simpson wearing something similar.”

The mother of four also discussed more trying to find her own personal style following the divorce. “I think that fashion has always been something that I’ve always been really into, but I’ve never been the creator. I definitely see what I like, but I’ve never really been the visionary,” she said in a voiceover.

Kim filed for divorce from West in February 2021.

More From Entertainment:

Duchess Camilla honoured with another patronage

Duchess Camilla honoured with another patronage
Queen’s health issues, royal scandals have left British monarchy 'fragile'

Queen’s health issues, royal scandals have left British monarchy 'fragile'
Kate Middleton, Prince William break another royal protocol in Scotland

Kate Middleton, Prince William break another royal protocol in Scotland

Johnny Depp’s friend Marilyn Manson receives support from actor's fans

Johnny Depp’s friend Marilyn Manson receives support from actor's fans
Chris Pratt remembers his Jurassic World co-star Irrfan Khan: ‘Such an elegant man’

Chris Pratt remembers his Jurassic World co-star Irrfan Khan: ‘Such an elegant man’
Prince Charles to thwart Andrew’s wish for royal property: Demands must stop

Prince Charles to thwart Andrew’s wish for royal property: Demands must stop
Movie critics gush over Tom Cruise’s return in ‘Top Gun’ sequel

Movie critics gush over Tom Cruise’s return in ‘Top Gun’ sequel
Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker secretly hosted a wedding shower? Find out here

Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker secretly hosted a wedding shower? Find out here
Angela Wood recalls chicken recipe made for Queen Elizabeth’s coronation

Angela Wood recalls chicken recipe made for Queen Elizabeth’s coronation
Here's what Amber Heard alleged in article that made Johnny Depp launch $50m lawsuit

Here's what Amber Heard alleged in article that made Johnny Depp launch $50m lawsuit

'Ms I want privacy' Meghan Markle thrashed for her political ambitions

'Ms I want privacy' Meghan Markle thrashed for her political ambitions
Kelly Rizzo says she ‘still talks’ to Bob Saget after death: ‘He’s still my husband’

Kelly Rizzo says she ‘still talks’ to Bob Saget after death: ‘He’s still my husband’

Latest

view all