Bobby and Freddy Brazier take lead after Jeff quits 'ITV' reality show

Jeff Brazier has reportedly dropped out but his sons keep 'ITV 'reality show dreams alive

February 05, 2026

Freddy has ended his relationship with his pregnant girlfriend, Holly Swinburn, while Bobby 22, has joined the Hari Krishna movement
Bobby and Freddy Brazier are reported to be on the card deapite dad Jeff 'dropping out' from the ITV reality show amid a series of family row. 

It was previously reported that he ongoing stress within the Brazier family maybe the reason behind his decision to step away from the show.

Sources close to the family said: 'Jeff has pulled out of the show, leaving pre-production in chaos. Nobody really knows why, but there is a lot of ongoing stress in the Brazier clan, especially with Freddy about to become a dad. 

'It's a lot, but Jeff deciding to take himself away from the show has come as a shock to ITV, who had it down as a big ratings winner.'

However, it's now been revealed that Freddy and Bobby are are pushing on with the series, with a source telling The Sun: 'Talks are ongoing and a Brazier project is still very much on the table.

'Jeff had a change of heart... but the boys think otherwise. They have been through so much and they didn’t want to let this opportunity pass by.

'They’re facing this together as a team and it has actually brought them closer together after months of tough times.'

Jeff had recently split from wife Kate Dwyer last November.

Meanwhile, Freddy has ended his relationship with his pregnant girlfriend, Holly Swinburn, while Bobby 22, has joined the Hari Krishna movement. 

