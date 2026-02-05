Chris Noth doubles down on Sarah Jessica Parker shade as feud reignites

The 71-year-old actor also shaded Sarah Jessica Parker last month

Chris Noth isn’t backing down in his ongoing feud with Sarah Jessica Parker and the cast of Sex and the City and its reboot And Just Like That.

Speaking to the Daily Mail while attending the Blue Jacket Fashion Show in New York City on Wednesday, January 4, the actor said he felt “very lucky” his character, Mr. Big, was killed off at the start of the sequel series in December 2021.

Noth added with a chuckle that he felt “very good” about not being more involved in the show, which faced heavy criticism from longtime fans before wrapping up last year. The 71-year-old actor suggested the early exit spared him from the backlash surrounding the revival.

Noth’s comments come years after his abrupt departure from the franchise. One week after Mr. Big’s onscreen death, the actor faced multiple sexual assault allegations, which he has vehemently denied. At the time, Parker and co-stars Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis released a joint statement, saying, “We are deeply saddened to hear the allegations against Chris Noth. We support the women who have come forward and shared their painful experiences. We know it must be a very difficult thing to do and we commend them for it.”

Appearing on the Really Famous podcast with Kara Mayer Robinson last week, Noth sent a message to SJP, saying, “You did yourself a disservice and me a disservice by not hearing what I have to say about this — because I have a lot to say about this — and then you can make your statement.”

The actor’s latest remarks follow a social media dig last month, when he posted a workout photo captioned, “F&@k new years – LETS GO!!!!” After a fan commented, “You mean f**k SJP & her award right? lol,” Noth replied simply, “Right.”

Days later, he addressed the drama in another Instagram post, writing, “My off the cuff slightly sarcastic response to a comment on the internet seems to have caused a tempest in a teapot. It is not news. It is not worth all this discussion. It is a waste of time in a world where there are more important things to worry about.”