Mark Ruffalo reveals 'unusual' occupation he dreamed of before acting

Mark Ruffalo's new movie 'Crime 101' to release in theatres on February 11

Mark Ruffalo, who is one of the renowned actors of Hollywood, has revealed what he dreamed of doing before getting into acting.

The 58-year-old is nowadays busy promoting his new movie Crime 101 along with Chris Hemsworth and Halle Berry.

While promoting the upcoming film at The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Ruffalo was asked about what was keeping the young Mark in Kenosha, Wisconsin occupied while growing up.”

“I had great dreams of being a clown”, confessed Mark.

Stephen asked, “Did you work at it?” to which the Hulk actor responded, “I worked at it. I figured it wasn’t enough just to be a clown anymore. But you had to have a special extra talent.”

Ruffalo opened that he could "Unicycle in different ways forward, backward, tall, shot. I could unicycle invisible."

While sharing what he did with this skill, the Now You See Me actor disclosed that he would secretly break into the Fourth of July parade with his friend, Stephen.

Mark jokingly said, “He and I would sneak into the parade and totally being cloud interlopers… uninvited cloud interlopers and work our way through the floats. And then before we got to the end, sneak away so we didn’t get arrested for trespassing.”

His new film Crime 101 is set to release globally on February 11.