Queen Elizabeth beams with pride as granddaughter Louise drives Philip’s carriage

File Footage

Queen Elizabeth on Friday made a surprise appearance at the Royal Windsor Horse Show and was spotted absolutely beaming with pride and joy as her granddaughter, Lady Louise Windsor, led the parade into the arena on a carriage driven by the late Prince Philip.



The 96-year-old monarch watched Louise lead the Fell Pony Society centenary parade into the arena alongside her proud parents, Prince Edward and Sophie, the Earl and Countess of Wessex.

The moment was made even more poignant owing to the fact that Lady Louise led the parade on a carriage that once belonged to her late grandfather, Prince Philip, who was one of the leading carriage drivers during his lifetime.

The appearance also marked the Queen’s first official public appearance since attending her late husband, the Duke of Edinburgh’s, memorial service in March.