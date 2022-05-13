 
entertainment
Friday May 13 2022
By
Web Desk

Queen Elizabeth beams with pride as granddaughter Louise drives Philip’s carriage

By
Web Desk

Friday May 13, 2022

File Footage

Queen Elizabeth on Friday made a surprise appearance at the Royal Windsor Horse Show and was spotted absolutely beaming with pride and joy as her granddaughter, Lady Louise Windsor, led the parade into the arena on a carriage driven by the late Prince Philip.

The 96-year-old monarch watched Louise lead the Fell Pony Society centenary parade into the arena alongside her proud parents, Prince Edward and Sophie, the Earl and Countess of Wessex.

The moment was made even more poignant owing to the fact that Lady Louise led the parade on a carriage that once belonged to her late grandfather, Prince Philip, who was one of the leading carriage drivers during his lifetime.

The appearance also marked the Queen’s first official public appearance since attending her late husband, the Duke of Edinburgh’s, memorial service in March. 

More From Entertainment:

'Top Gun: Maverick:’ Miles Teller says working with Tom Cruise was ‘an incredible honor’

'Top Gun: Maverick:’ Miles Teller says working with Tom Cruise was ‘an incredible honor’

Queen appears healthy, flashes smile in surprise appearance at beloved show

Queen appears healthy, flashes smile in surprise appearance at beloved show
Amber Heard used arnica cream to cover bruises, TikTok doctor disagrees

Amber Heard used arnica cream to cover bruises, TikTok doctor disagrees
Johnny Depp, Amber Heard’s court body language differ, discloses body language expert

Johnny Depp, Amber Heard’s court body language differ, discloses body language expert
Kim Kardashian 'encourages' Pete Davidson to ditch Staten Island and move to LA

Kim Kardashian 'encourages' Pete Davidson to ditch Staten Island and move to LA
Chris Rock takes a dig at Amber Heard during recent performance

Chris Rock takes a dig at Amber Heard during recent performance
Camilla handed patronage held by Prince Philip for 50 years as Queen struggles

Camilla handed patronage held by Prince Philip for 50 years as Queen struggles
Prince William, Kate Middleton to join Tom Cruise at ‘Top Gun’ premiere

Prince William, Kate Middleton to join Tom Cruise at ‘Top Gun’ premiere

Britney Spears, Sam Asghari ride jet ski amid Mexican getaway: see pics

Britney Spears, Sam Asghari ride jet ski amid Mexican getaway: see pics
Kim Kardashian’s pals and family concerned over her ‘skinniest’ body: reports

Kim Kardashian’s pals and family concerned over her ‘skinniest’ body: reports
Kanye West compared Kim Kardashian’s first self-styled look to Marge Simpson

Kanye West compared Kim Kardashian’s first self-styled look to Marge Simpson
Prince Harry’s ex-army friend weighs in on Oprah interview: ‘Hope it was worth it’

Prince Harry’s ex-army friend weighs in on Oprah interview: ‘Hope it was worth it’

Latest

view all