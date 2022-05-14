 
Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas' daughter Malti Marie has brought them closer: Insider

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are over the moon after their daughter Malti Marie came home post spending 100 plus days in the NICU.

An insider spilled to Us Weekly that the little girl has brought her parents closer as they start their new journey as parents.

“Nick and Priyanka could not be happier to have their little girl at home with them,” the source said. “These past few months have been heart-wrenching but both parents did not give up hope and remained optimistic.”

The source added that the couple’s daughter, who they welcomed via surrogacy in January 2022, “is a little fighter and truly a miracle.”

“Nick and Priyanka feel blessed and have been appreciative of everyone’s outpour of love and support during this time,” the insider stated. “They can’t wait to spoil Malti and start this new chapter of their lives as parents.”

The publication further shared, “Malti has certainly brought Nick and Priyanka closer, especially going through parenthood for the first time and being by each other’s side day in and day out.”

“Their daughter is just going to get stronger from here on out. She’s being very well taken care of. Priyanka doesn’t want to leave her side, ever! She’s already an amazing mother,” the insider concluded.

Earlier, on the occasion of Mother's Day, The Matrix Resurrections star turned to her Instagram to share a heart-warming post about baby MM.

"On this Mother’s Day we can’t help but reflect on these last few months and the rollercoaster we’ve been on, which we now know, so many people have also experienced. After 100 plus days in the NICU, our little girl is finally home," she wrote in her long caption.



