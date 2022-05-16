Cardi B says mass shooters ‘have a evil mentality’

Monday May 16, 2022
Reacting to the shooting in New York that killed 10 people on Saturday, US rapper Cardi B has said ‘They have a evil mentality.”
Taking to Twitter, the Be Careful singer tweeted, “Mass shooters are not mentally ill. They have a evil mentality.”
Cardi B remarks come a day after ten people at a grocery store in Buffalo, New York were killed when a gunman opened fire.
"Ten people were killed by a gunman dressed in body armor and armed with a high-powered rifle, while three others were wounded -- two of them critically," confirmed a police official at the scene and another source close to law enforcement.
Buffalo is located in western New York, along the US border with Canada.