Cardi B says mass shooters ‘have a evil mentality’

Reacting to the shooting in New York that killed 10 people on Saturday, US rapper Cardi B has said ‘They have a evil mentality.”



Taking to Twitter, the Be Careful singer tweeted, “Mass shooters are not mentally ill. They have a evil mentality.”

Cardi B remarks come a day after ten people at a grocery store in Buffalo, New York were killed when a gunman opened fire.

"Ten people were killed by a gunman dressed in body armor and armed with a high-powered rifle, while three others were wounded -- two of them critically," confirmed a police official at the scene and another source close to law enforcement.

Buffalo is located in western New York, along the US border with Canada.