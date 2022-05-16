 
entertainment
Monday May 16 2022
By
Web Desk

Cardi B says mass shooters ‘have a evil mentality’

By
Web Desk

Monday May 16, 2022

Cardi B says mass shooters ‘have a evil mentality’
Cardi B says mass shooters ‘have a evil mentality’

Reacting to the shooting in New York that killed 10 people on Saturday, US rapper Cardi B has said ‘They have a evil mentality.”

Taking to Twitter, the Be Careful singer tweeted, “Mass shooters are not mentally ill. They have a evil mentality.”

Cardi B remarks come a day after ten people at a grocery store in Buffalo, New York were killed when a gunman opened fire.

"Ten people were killed by a gunman dressed in body armor and armed with a high-powered rifle, while three others were wounded -- two of them critically," confirmed a police official at the scene and another source close to law enforcement.

Buffalo is located in western New York, along the US border with Canada.

More From Entertainment:

Bella Hadid pens heart-wrenching note for survivors in Palestine on Nakba Day

Bella Hadid pens heart-wrenching note for survivors in Palestine on Nakba Day
John Legend dishes on 'preparing' for success with subtle shoutout to Kanye West

John Legend dishes on 'preparing' for success with subtle shoutout to Kanye West
Dua Lipa reveals she almost quit music because of online trolls

Dua Lipa reveals she almost quit music because of online trolls
Travis Scott unveils new track at BBMAs in first TV performance post-Astroworld tragedy

Travis Scott unveils new track at BBMAs in first TV performance post-Astroworld tragedy
Amber Heard’s spokesperson ‘fears’ of ‘shameful, desperate’ trial as court resumes

Amber Heard’s spokesperson ‘fears’ of ‘shameful, desperate’ trial as court resumes
Queen Elizabeth uses a walking stick at horse show finale

Queen Elizabeth uses a walking stick at horse show finale
Tom Cruise slammed for using Queen's Platinum Jubilee to ‘promote himself’

Tom Cruise slammed for using Queen's Platinum Jubilee to ‘promote himself’
Amber Heard to return to stand today as Johnny Depp's libel trial resumes

Amber Heard to return to stand today as Johnny Depp's libel trial resumes
Kylie Jenner skips Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker’s wedding for BBMAs 2022

Kylie Jenner skips Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker’s wedding for BBMAs 2022
Queen Elizabeth responds to Omid Djalili's awkward joke

Queen Elizabeth responds to Omid Djalili's awkward joke
Prince Charles heads to Canada on Queen’s behalf

Prince Charles heads to Canada on Queen’s behalf
Scott Disick reacts to ex Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker wedding

Scott Disick reacts to ex Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker wedding

Latest

view all