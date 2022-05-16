 
Monday May 16 2022
Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott’s rare appearance with Stormi at BBMAs sparks criticism

Monday May 16, 2022

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott set the red carpet on fire with their glam appearance at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards on Sunday night.

The star couple left fans surprised as they brought their four-year-old daughter Stormi Webster to the glitzy event, held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

For the awards ceremony, where the Goosebumps singer delivered his first televised performance since the Astroworld tragedy in November, the Kylie Cosmetics founder donned a blue-silver long-sleeve gown.

She accessorized the outfit with a gold bangle on each wrist and wore her hair in a sleek updo. Travis kept it classy with a dark-colored suit and a white T-shirt.

Their daughter Stormi stole the attention on the red carpet. She wore an off-shoulder white dress and white sneakers.

Kylie and Travis’s family affair at the BBMAs sparked criticism on the internet as fans slammed the pair for taking Stormi to the star-studded ceremony

They faced backlash for dressing their daughter in grown-up attire. “She’s literally a child I cannot,” an internet user commented and another added: “That is not a kids dress. She's super cute, but that dress is disturbing to see on a little kid.”

“Sorry this is inappropriate for a child,” one fan wrote while another agreed, “Dress is way too much for a toddler, Inappropriate for a child her age.”

