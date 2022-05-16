 
entertainment
Monday May 16 2022
Cristiano Ronaldo hits golf club to relax amid second pre-season break: see pics

Monday May 16, 2022

Cristiano Ronaldo turned to golf as the Manchester United star relaxed with friends at Mottram Hall in Cheshire amid second pre-season break.

The 37-year-old footballer was papped donning a bright smile as he flexed his muscles in grey shorts and a black tee on Saturday afternoon.

Photo Credits: Daily Mail
Photo Credits: Daily Mail

As per the pictures, shared by Daily Mail, the Portuguese sportsman cut a chiselled physique while putting his full concentration on the game of golf

Photo Credits: Daily Mail
Photo Credits: Daily Mail

Ronaldo and his partner Georgina Rodriguez announced last month that one of their twins could not survive at birth.

Earlier this month, the couple revealed their little princess has been named Bella Esmeralda.

The 28-year-old mum posted a couple of adorable photos of her daughter and captioned the post, “Bella Esmeralda [green heart] 180422.” 

