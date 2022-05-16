Machine Gun Kelly debuts $30K diamond manicure, speaks high of his fortune 

 
Machine Gun Kelly’s recent appearance at the Billboard Music Awards spoke high of his fortune as he dazzled in $30Kworth of diamond manicure.

The Emo Girl rocker was dripping in diamonds at the red carpet, Sunday with his lady love Megan Fox sporting a blinding, blinged-out manicure worth a cool $30,000.

Nails of LA founder Brittney Boyce collaborated with Marrow Fine Jewelry‘s Jillian Sassone on the sparkling look, which features 880 diamonds weighing in at a total of 11.4 carats.

“The nail set perfectly embodies MGK’s glam rock style,” Boyce tells Page Six Style, adding, “The whole set took over 10 hours to make. They were created off-site and applied before he hit the red carpet.”

The artist calls the headline-making couple “by far [her] favorite clients.”

“We get to do the coolest things together and with every major nail look, we always go bigger the next time,” she says.

MGK, 32, wore an all-black Dolce & Gabbana look comprised of an equally bedazzled turtleneck and cropped suit silhouetted with sharp silver spikes.

Fox, 35, coordinated with her fiancé in an off-the-shoulder black David Koma gown with a plunging neckline super-high slit and long sleeves adorned with crystal flower appliqués.


