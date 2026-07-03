Kelly Osbourne gets Ozzy Osbourne tattoo ahead of 1st death anniversary

Kelly Osbourne is the daughter of the late Black Sabbath frontman and Sharon Osbourne

Kelly Osbourne just made her late dad Ozzy Osbourne a permanent part of herself.

Less than a month before the first anniversary of Ozzy’s death, the television personality unveiled a new tattoo inspired by one of the rock legend's most recognisable trademarks.

According to a video shared by My London News, Kelly, 41, got Ozzy's signature black sunglasses tattooed on her upper leg by artist Miles Langford at the London Eye on Thursday, July 3. The iconic eyewear became synonymous with Ozzy throughout his decades-long career, both as Black Sabbath's frontman and as a solo artist.

The touching tribute comes nearly a year after Ozzy died at age 76 on July 22, 2025. He was later honoured with an emotional funeral procession through his hometown of Birmingham before being laid to rest.

His death certificate, obtained by The New York Times, listed cardiac arrest and "acute myocardial infarction" as the cause of death, with coronary artery disease and Parkinson's disease with autonomic dysfunction cited as joint causes.

Kelly has been open about the heartbreak of losing her father. In an Instagram Story shared weeks after his passing, she admitted, "the hardest moment of my life" had changed everything.

“Grief is a strange thing — it sneaks up on you in

waves — I will not be ok for a while,” she wrote. “But knowing my family are not alone in our pain makes a difference. I’m holding on tight to the love, the light, and the legacy left behind.”

She has continued to celebrate Ozzy's memory ever since, including an emotional birthday tribute in December.