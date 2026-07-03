Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce give special surprise to wedding guests at MSG

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are presently surrounded by the people they love the most, celebrating their love at Madison Square Garden in New York City, and the couple had an additional surprise planned for the guests.

The 36-year-old pop superstar and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end, also 36, had their rehearsal dinner a day before the official ceremony and the few photos which were released publicly showed their guests carrying an identical black box as they exited.

When Swifties zoomed in on the pictures, the boxes appeared to be all wearing a signature logo with the soon-to-be married couple's initials with two hearts.

The boxes appeared to be gift boxes which were believed to be distributed at the dinner.

Swift and Kelce hosted the intimate dinner for their close friends and family members at Infosys theatre at MSG, and a 100 guests were invited.

Despite the cameras crowding outside, no pictures or videos were captured inside the venue.