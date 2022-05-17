 
entertainment
Tuesday May 17 2022
By
Web Desk

MGK drops rare photos on Megan Fox birthday: 'Eternal light being'

By
Web Desk

Tuesday May 17, 2022

MGK drops rare photos on Megan Fox birthday: Eternal light being
MGK drops rare photos on Megan Fox birthday: 'Eternal light being'

Machine Gun Kelly is wishing a very happy birthday to his ladylove Megan Fox!

Turning to his Instagram on Tuesday, the singer shared a thread of photos with his wife-to-be and dubbed her his 'eternal light being.'

"wishing the happiest birthday to my ethereal light being. i love you maki," wrote MGK alongside the photos.

In the series of snaps, fans could also spot the couple flaunting their matching finger tattoos for the camera.

The photos come after the lovebirds' romantic red carpet appearance at the BBMAs. 

More From Entertainment:

Cannes Film Festival kicks into full swing for 75th anniversary

Cannes Film Festival kicks into full swing for 75th anniversary
Amber Heard says she did not pollute Johnny Depp bed: 'I was not in pranking mood'

Amber Heard says she did not pollute Johnny Depp bed: 'I was not in pranking mood'
Queen family has become a 'show' for Britons: 'That's dangerous'

Queen family has become a 'show' for Britons: 'That's dangerous'
Amber Heard 'knows' why Johnny Depp has not 'looked her in the eye' during trial

Amber Heard 'knows' why Johnny Depp has not 'looked her in the eye' during trial
Victoria Beckham says looking thin is 'old fashion', David Beckham likes 'curves'

Victoria Beckham says looking thin is 'old fashion', David Beckham likes 'curves'
Kourtney Kardashian shares OFFICIAL wedding photos with Travis Barker: See

Kourtney Kardashian shares OFFICIAL wedding photos with Travis Barker: See
Cristiano Ronaldo stuns as he flaunts his fit physique in new photo with son

Cristiano Ronaldo stuns as he flaunts his fit physique in new photo with son
Tom Cruise’s daughter Isabella prefers simple life, turns down penthouse offer

Tom Cruise’s daughter Isabella prefers simple life, turns down penthouse offer
Late Tom Parker recalls heartbreaking childhood moments in upcoming memoir

Late Tom Parker recalls heartbreaking childhood moments in upcoming memoir
Victoria Beckham wows fans with sultry looks in new photoshoot

Victoria Beckham wows fans with sultry looks in new photoshoot
Machine Gun Kelly debuts $30K diamond manicure, speaks high of his fortune

Machine Gun Kelly debuts $30K diamond manicure, speaks high of his fortune

Johnny Depp's ex Amber Heard gushes over Elon Musk in court

Johnny Depp's ex Amber Heard gushes over Elon Musk in court

Latest

view all