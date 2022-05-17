 
entertainment
Tuesday May 17 2022
By
Web Desk

Amber Heard says she did not pollute Johnny Depp bed: 'I was not in pranking mood'

By
Web Desk

Tuesday May 17, 2022

Amber Heard declares she never dropped faecal matter on her and Johnny Depp's marital bed.

Testifying in court this Monday, the Aquaman star said that it was in fact her dogs who polluted the bed, sharing that one of them has "bowel control issues."

Johnny Depp earlier shared that Amber Heard burrowed his bed as a prank for the actor.

"Absolutely not," Heard told her lawyer Elaine Bredehoft.

"First of all, I don't think that's funny. I don't know what grown woman does. I was not also in a pranking mood; my life was falling apart. I was at a crossroads in my life. I was really serious," Heard continued. "And I had just been attacked on my 30th birthday by my violent husband with whom I was desperately in love and knew I needed to leave. It was not really a jovial time, and I don't think that's funny. Period. That's disgusting."

Depp declared that he was shown a photo of "fecal matter on the bed" by security after Heard left with friends to go to Coachella back in April 2016.

"I lived with those dogs for many years. ... That did not come from a dog. It just didn't." He also referred to is as a "fecal delivery."

More From Entertainment:

Queen family has become a 'show' for Britons: 'That's dangerous'

Queen family has become a 'show' for Britons: 'That's dangerous'
Amber Heard 'knows' why Johnny Depp has not 'looked her in the eye' during trial

Amber Heard 'knows' why Johnny Depp has not 'looked her in the eye' during trial
Victoria Beckham says looking thin is 'old fashion', David Beckham likes 'curves'

Victoria Beckham says looking thin is 'old fashion', David Beckham likes 'curves'
MGK drops rare photos on Megan Fox birthday: 'Eternal light being'

MGK drops rare photos on Megan Fox birthday: 'Eternal light being'
Kourtney Kardashian shares OFFICIAL wedding photos with Travis Barker: See

Kourtney Kardashian shares OFFICIAL wedding photos with Travis Barker: See
Cristiano Ronaldo stuns as he flaunts his fit physique in new photo with son

Cristiano Ronaldo stuns as he flaunts his fit physique in new photo with son
Tom Cruise’s daughter Isabella prefers simple life, turns down penthouse offer

Tom Cruise’s daughter Isabella prefers simple life, turns down penthouse offer
Late Tom Parker recalls heartbreaking childhood moments in upcoming memoir

Late Tom Parker recalls heartbreaking childhood moments in upcoming memoir
Victoria Beckham wows fans with sultry looks in new photoshoot

Victoria Beckham wows fans with sultry looks in new photoshoot
Machine Gun Kelly debuts $30K diamond manicure, speaks high of his fortune

Machine Gun Kelly debuts $30K diamond manicure, speaks high of his fortune

Johnny Depp's ex Amber Heard gushes over Elon Musk in court

Johnny Depp's ex Amber Heard gushes over Elon Musk in court
Internet reacts to Julia Fox’s controversial opinion on Johnny Depp-Amber Heard lawsuit

Internet reacts to Julia Fox’s controversial opinion on Johnny Depp-Amber Heard lawsuit

Latest

view all