 
entertainment
Tuesday May 17 2022
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle ‘emulated’ the Queen in 2021 TV return: Body language expert

By
Web Desk

Tuesday May 17, 2022

File Footage


Meghan Markle gave a bombshell interview to Oprah Winfrey in 2021 and soon returned to US TV with Global Citizen Vax Live: A Concert to Reunite the World, during which she ‘emulated’ the Queen according to a body language expert.

The Duchess of Sussex’s appearance on the Global Citizen Vax Live concert marked her first televised appearance since the explosive Oprah interview and was analysed by body language expert Judi James.

Talking to The Mirror, James said at the time: “Meghan’s body language at the start looked as serene and static as the large cushion beside her, but with a small self-comfort thumb-rub gesture to suggest some inner nerves, too.”

James continued that Meghan’s charisma seemed ‘maternal’, as the Duchess was pregnant with daughter Lilibet at the time.

She added: “The regal note appeared verbally too as she sat, upright and elegant, to refer to ‘My husband and I’ in the style of the Queen, but that cupping gesture that she had also used on Oprah, reminded us of her theme about daughters and woman of the future.”

As for Meghan’s appearance at the concert, the Duchess highlighted the impact of COVID-19 on women around the world and urged people to get the COVID vaccine. 

More From Entertainment:

Kristin Chenoweth reveals terrifying link to Oklahoma Girl Scout murders

Kristin Chenoweth reveals terrifying link to Oklahoma Girl Scout murders
Queen Elizabeth delights royal fans with surprise visit to London’s rail line

Queen Elizabeth delights royal fans with surprise visit to London’s rail line
Harry Styles opens up on his bond with One Direction bandmates, ‘it is kind of priceless’

Harry Styles opens up on his bond with One Direction bandmates, ‘it is kind of priceless’
Amber Heard tells court why she divorced Johnny Depp: 'I wouldn't survive it if I didn't'

Amber Heard tells court why she divorced Johnny Depp: 'I wouldn't survive it if I didn't'
Amber Heard recalls police arriving at her apartment after Johnny Depp attack: 'I panicked'

Amber Heard recalls police arriving at her apartment after Johnny Depp attack: 'I panicked'
Khloe Kardashian, Kris Jenner send love to Kourtney, Travis Barker on their wedding

Khloe Kardashian, Kris Jenner send love to Kourtney, Travis Barker on their wedding
Meghan Markle ‘forced’ to accept Jubilee downgrade, insider claims

Meghan Markle ‘forced’ to accept Jubilee downgrade, insider claims
Prince Harry’s memoir ‘not the scathing tell-all royals feared’: Expert

Prince Harry’s memoir ‘not the scathing tell-all royals feared’: Expert
Martha Stewart on Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson: ‘Unlikely pairing’

Martha Stewart on Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson: ‘Unlikely pairing’
Amber Heard clarifies meeting Elon Musk after Johnny Depp ‘stood me up’: Read deets

Amber Heard clarifies meeting Elon Musk after Johnny Depp ‘stood me up’: Read deets
Kate Middleton, Prince William go TikTok viral with rare video from Bahamas: Watch

Kate Middleton, Prince William go TikTok viral with rare video from Bahamas: Watch
Prince Harry 'has been hurt' by social media in 'angry' Archie, Lili protest: expert

Prince Harry 'has been hurt' by social media in 'angry' Archie, Lili protest: expert

Latest

view all