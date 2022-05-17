Inside Johnny Depp lawyer’s accusation against Amber Heard for staging photo of cocaine

Hollywood actress Amber Heard was accused of 'faking' a photograph of her breakfast table on which Johnny Depp purportedly snorted cocaine, while being cross-examined by his lawyer on Monday (16 May).



The Pirates of the Caribbean star's attorney Camille Vasquez suggested during cross-examination that the photo was inauthentic – citing a single, unsmoked hand-rolled cigarette in the ashtray, four neat lines of cocaine with no residue “when your lips and nose touch the table”, and a “pretty neat table”.

During cross-examination, Ms Vasquez showed the jury the photograph, listed as defendant’s exhibit 167A and already admitted into evidence.



“And it’s your testimony that Mr Depp left this breakfast table just the way you took [the photograph]?” Depp’s counsel asked the Aquaman 2 actor.



Ms Vasquez also pointed out that “there isnt any cocaine residue around the four lines” and that it didn’t “really look like anyone’s been doing cocaine off that table”.

To which Heard said: “With all due respect, I’m not sure you know how that works.”



When the lack of residue around the lines of cocaine was highlighted, Heard suggested Depp had used a tampon appplicator that “I believe my sister had taught him to use in order to put the cocaine in your nose”.



Once Ms Heard testified that she had sent the photograph of the breakfast table to her friend, Los Angeles-based yoga instructor Rocky Pennington, Ms Vasquez asked: “So you have a habit of sending staged photos to your friend Rocky, don’t you?”



“I had a habit of communicating with my best friend about what was going on in my life,” Heard replied.

Ms Vasquez then enquired whether Heard had any pictures of Mr Depp “actually consuming cocaine”, “holding cocaine, standing next to cocaine... sitting next to cocaine.”

“I don’t know, I don’t know,” Heard replied, when Ms Vasquez counter-questioned her: “Well you haven’t shown any of those pictures like that to the jury, have you?”

“No, I haven’t,” the actor testified.