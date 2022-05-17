 
entertainment
Tuesday May 17 2022
By
Web Desk

BTS’ V recalls feeling ‘confused’ about his identity: ‘I had to choose one or the other’

By
Web Desk

Tuesday May 17, 2022

BTS’ V recalls feeling ‘confused’ about his identity: ‘I had to choose one or the other’
BTS’ V recalls feeling ‘confused’ about his identity: ‘I had to choose one or the other’ 

BTS vocalist V, also known as Kim Taehyung, recently dished on having doubts about himself and how the K-pop idol’s struggles influenced his song selection for the band's upcoming Proof.

Taking to Twitter, Big Hit Music dropped a video of the 26-year-old singer discussing his aspirations behind the 2018 solo track Singularity, which will be released again as part of an upcoming set.

“I tended to think of Kim Taehyung and artist V as being separate, and thought that I had to choose one or the other,” he confessed in the clip.

“That was when I thought hard about who I was as a person, and I felt a bit confused,” he explained.

“Artist V performs on stage and enjoys himself with ARMY. But Kim Taehyung spends ordinary days with family and friends,” Taehyung continued.

“Now, I’m able to accept both sides of myself, but also keep them separate,” he shared.

“I think all this time I spent pondering is the proof that made me into who I am today,” he expressed. 

More From Entertainment:

Amber Heard claims Johnny Depp ‘used’ his kids against her in new court audio

Amber Heard claims Johnny Depp ‘used’ his kids against her in new court audio
Amber Heard’s love notes to Johnny Depp shown in court: ‘Want to rip you’

Amber Heard’s love notes to Johnny Depp shown in court: ‘Want to rip you’

Amber Heard tries to justify physical fight post audio revelation

Amber Heard tries to justify physical fight post audio revelation

Kim Kardashian hurts designer Bob Mackie by wearing Marilyn Monroe's iconic dress: 'Big Mistake'

Kim Kardashian hurts designer Bob Mackie by wearing Marilyn Monroe's iconic dress: 'Big Mistake'
Johnny Depp’s attorney Camille Vasquez takes aim at Amber Heard's credibility

Johnny Depp’s attorney Camille Vasquez takes aim at Amber Heard's credibility
Lily-Rose Depp called out for her silence on Johnny Depp-Amber Heard trial

Lily-Rose Depp called out for her silence on Johnny Depp-Amber Heard trial
Kim Kardashian wearing Marilyn Monroe’s dress ‘big mistake’, says designer

Kim Kardashian wearing Marilyn Monroe’s dress ‘big mistake’, says designer
Kourtney Kardashian 'condemned' for ignoring her kids on her wedding to Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian 'condemned' for ignoring her kids on her wedding to Travis Barker
Amber Heard’s attorney is doing the best job for Johnny Depp: says insider

Amber Heard’s attorney is doing the best job for Johnny Depp: says insider
Amber Heard claims ‘Aquaman 2’ role was ‘cut down’ amid Johnny Depp divorce

Amber Heard claims ‘Aquaman 2’ role was ‘cut down’ amid Johnny Depp divorce
Nick Jonas talks about his daughter Malti Marie: ‘She’s a gift’

Nick Jonas talks about his daughter Malti Marie: ‘She’s a gift’
Depp-Heard’s trial: Amber Heard denies allegations about bipolar, eating disorders

Depp-Heard’s trial: Amber Heard denies allegations about bipolar, eating disorders

Latest

view all