 
entertainment
Wednesday May 18 2022
By
Web Desk

Queen comparison with Nelson Mandel is 'outright insult' to Mandela: Dr Shola

By
Web Desk

Wednesday May 18, 2022

Queen comparison to Nelson Mandela has irked expert Dr Shola Mos-Shogbamimu.

In a recent interview, Alan Titchmarsh said that Queen is as 'graceful' as the Mandela and Dr Shola declares it “an outright insult” to the late South African anti-apartheid leader.

She wrote on Twitter: “Comparing the Queen to Nelson Mandela is not only obtuse but an outright insult.

“Mandela sacrificed his life & liberty for his people - oppressed by the White Supremacy British Monarchy upholds.

“The Queen could not walk in Mandela’s shadow."

In a confessional, Mr Titchmarsh had said:  “There’s been one constant heartbeat of this nation and that heart belongs to Her Majesty, the Queen.”

He told presenters Phillip Schofield and Julie Etchingham: "This is a remarkable year, 70 years for a remarkable woman whom I've met quite a lot and been bowled over by because she's such ferociously good company.

"She has enormous quiet charisma, like Nelson Mandela did.

“He had a kind of grace and the Queen's the same.

“It's important in our lives, particularly this past couple of years, that we have special.

"If we don't know our own family history, we know hers, and she in a way shares her lineage with us and her history is our history, and that matters to us.

“Whether we're conscious of it or not," she concluded.

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle star power is 'certainly' dying after Netflix snub

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle star power is 'certainly' dying after Netflix snub
'Misogynist' Johnny Depp said 'he could punch Amber Heard no one can do anything'

'Misogynist' Johnny Depp said 'he could punch Amber Heard no one can do anything'
Harry Styles admits of not celebrating big wins in One Direction

Harry Styles admits of not celebrating big wins in One Direction
Justin Trudeau suggests Canadians not interested in removing Queen Elizabeth as head of state

Justin Trudeau suggests Canadians not interested in removing Queen Elizabeth as head of state

Harry Styles sticks to ‘strict’ bed time policy, never drinks on lonely tours

Harry Styles sticks to ‘strict’ bed time policy, never drinks on lonely tours

A new normal for Queen Elizabeth's diary

A new normal for Queen Elizabeth's diary

Key moments in the Johnny Depp and Amber Heard defamation trial

Key moments in the Johnny Depp and Amber Heard defamation trial
Cold war ends between Katie Price and Victoria Beckham?

Cold war ends between Katie Price and Victoria Beckham?
Over a million people react as Vin Diesel shares video with Jason Momoa from the sets of F10

Over a million people react as Vin Diesel shares video with Jason Momoa from the sets of F10
Prince Charles visits Canada with abuses of Indigenous in spotlight

Prince Charles visits Canada with abuses of Indigenous in spotlight
Gibson guitar smashed on night rock band Oasis split sold at auction

Gibson guitar smashed on night rock band Oasis split sold at auction
Johnny Depp cracks a smile as Amber Heard's attorney attempts to mimic him

Johnny Depp cracks a smile as Amber Heard's attorney attempts to mimic him

Latest

view all