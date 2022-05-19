Amber Heard immediately walks out of the courtroom, video goes viral on the internet

File footage

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s explosive defamation trial has entered its fifth week and Heard’s cross-examination came to an end on Tuesday in the Fairfax, Virginia courtroom.

A video from the May 17court proceeding, in which the Aquaman actress was seen immediately leaving the courtroom, has gone viral on the internet.

The video clip was recorded moments after Depp's legal team wrapped up its cross-examination of Heard.

Heard was being questioned by her own attorney Elaine Bredehoft, who passed that she had no more questions for her client.

The judge told Heard to go and sit with her counsel, but the 36-year-old actress was seen choosing not to sit with Bredehoft and instead left the courtroom.





A video of the moment was re-shared on TikTok and the caption grabbed over 2.5 million eyeballs as the creator @that1girl143 wrote, "It was at this moment she knew she had lost the case."

The TikTok video went viral and many internet users commented saying, "The judge said "sit next to ur attorney" she literally walked out out the court room with the judge and jury's still there."

Another person posted, "She was supposed to wait for the jury to leave before she stormed out."