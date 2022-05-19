Kourtney Kardashian’s ‘weird’ cravings posts spark pregnancy rumors

Reality TV star Kourtney Kardashian surprised her fans with beautiful pictures from her low-key courthouse wedding with beau Travis Barker over the weekend.

However, The Kardashian star’s latest social media posts have made her fans believe that she expecting her first baby with the Blink-182 drummer.

The 43-year-old mother-of-three has left fans in speculations as she has been posting about unusual food cravings.

On Tuesday, the Poosh founder took to Twitter and shared an article about ‘Odd food pairings that weirdly work’ – and shared her own love for combining “Pickles and tangerines”.

Fans were quick to take hints from Kourtney’s weird combination of sweet and bitter food – with some assuming she is pregnant.

One fan commented, “Baby due in September.” Another tweeted, “Pickles & tangerines I have yet to try but the acidity part makes me wonder if Kourtney is pregnant???”

Meanwhile, Kourtney and Travis, who have already been planning to grow their families together as part of the new reality series The Kardashians, are expected to host a full-scale, lavish wedding ceremony in Italy at a later point this year.