Thursday May 19 2022
Amber Heard's makeup artist reveals truth about actor’s injuries

Thursday May 19, 2022

Amber Heard’s former make-up artist Melanie Inglessis gave testimony about the ‘Aquaman’ star’s face injuries 

Melanie, who appeared on behalf of the 36-year-od actress in court on Wednesday via video deposition, told the jurors that she had concealed injuries on Heard's face before her appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden.

The 36-year-old actress claimed she was physically abused by Depp on 15 December 2015 – the night before she was scheduled to appear on Corden’s chat show – resulting in a bruised face and a bleeding lip.

“We covered the discolouration, the bruises with a slightly heavier concealer,” Inglessis testified, adding, “One that has a little more of a peach undertone which I normally don’t use on Amber but peach cancels blue so I did that under the eyes.”

“Although Amber always has a red lip – it’s her signature look – I remember clearly talking that we had no other option that night [of the interview] than to use a really red lipstick to make sure we could cover up the injuries on her lip,” she also told the jury.

