Scott Disick isn't emotionally ready to attend his ex Kourtney Kardashian's Italian wedding

Scott Disick is seemingly going through a challenging phase in his life as he failed to muster up her emotions to attend his former ladylove Kourtney Kardashian’s third wedding.

The reality star is all set to mark her special day with Travis Barker once again but this time the ceremony is expected to take place in Italy.

A source spilt the beans to Entertainment Tonight that the diva’s ex is planning to skip the event.

"He's not necessarily in a place where he wants to watch Kourtney get married," the insider shared.

"He just isn't there emotionally yet. Kourtney wouldn't want him there if he’s going to be weird about it,” the source told the outlet.

Disick is already not happy with the couple’s Santa Barbara wedding. "Scott is very upset and didn’t know about the Santa Barbara wedding ahead of time," the insider said.

"To find out on social media and through friends was upsetting for him. He's still not happy about everything, but he's trying to remain supportive."

Meanwhile, the Poosh founder is reportedly excited for her big day as “the entire family will be there and be so over the top.”