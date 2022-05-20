 
Friday May 20 2022
Johnny Depp’s ‘hatred’ of Amber Heard’s career leaked by acting coach

An acting coach has just broken down Johnny Depp’s honest thoughts about Amber Heard’s ‘disparagingly trashy’ acting career.

The coach, Kristy Sexton broke it all down in a virtual testimony of her own.

For those unversed, she worked alongside Ms Heard from 2010, all the way into 2017.

She began by recalling conversations between Mr Depp and Ms Heard about her acting career and recalls him having asked her, “'Why would you want to do that kind of role’.”

There was even a point where Mr Depp allegedly went as far as to say, “'My woman isn’t going to play that type of role.' I heard that a few times from him.”

However, according to Ms Sexton, things weren’t always this way, “Early on they were incredibly lovey. I would see less and less of them together and I would hear a lot of muffled arguments through the wall.”

Later into the relationship though, “She’d be sobbing at the beginning of sessions and we couldn’t work.”

