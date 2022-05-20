 
entertainment
Friday May 20 2022
Elon Musk accused of sexually harassing flight attendant amid Amber Heard romance

Elon Musk was reportedly celebrating his relationship with Amber Heard in late 2016 when the billionaire allegedly harassed SpaceX private flight attendant.

According to Business Insider’s reports, Musk’s aerospace firm paid the alleged victim $250,000 to settle her claims of sexual misconduct in 2018.

The flight attendant accused the Tesla mogul of demanding ‘more’ during a massage.

The declaration, signed by a friend of the attended, claimed that the said incident took place in a private cabin on Musk's Gulfstream G650ER, the outlet shared.

At the time, Musk was in the middle of finalizing his divorce with Talulah Riley and was rumoured to be going out with Heard after their meeting at the Met Gala in May 2016.

According to Heard's therapist, the Aquaman actor "felt nothing" and her "soul was dead" when she started dating Musk weeks after split with Johnny Depp.

Meanwhile, Musk has broken his silence over the recent allegations, labelling it a "politically motivated hit piece."

"If I were inclined to engage in sexual harassment, this is unlikely to be the first time in my entire 30-year career that it comes to light," Musk reacted to the allegations. 

