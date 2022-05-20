Prince Harry blasted for calling royal life ‘a zoo’: ‘Such hypocrites!’

File Footage

Prince Harry slammed for greenlighting a documentary “highlighting his every move” after calling royal life a ‘zoo’.



Royal biographer Angela Levin made this admission during her interview with The Sun Online.

“It's absolutely extraordinary, it shows what hypocrites they are and how they change their minds if it suits them.”

“He just complained that his life was like a zoo being in the Royal Family and yet he's going to have people that are going to film every minute of their life in their own home.”

“He said that he wanted to be private, he wanted to be ordinary and every time he heard a camera click it took him back to very sad memories of his mother - and now he's doing all that.”