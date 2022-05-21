Pete Davidson to leave ‘Saturday Night Live’ after debuting own comedy show

 
Pete Davidson is leaving the hit NBC show Saturday Night Live after serving as one of its most popular comedians for eight seasons, confirmed The Hollywood Reporter.

According to reports, the comedian is among four other SNL cast-members that will be signing out from Lorne Michaels’ hit sketch comedy show, including Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant, and Kyle Mooney.

Davidson, who is currently in a relationship with reality star Kim Kardashian, joined the NBC show as one of its youngest-ever cast member; he was just 20 when he first appeared on SNL, and will bid adieu to the show with the season 47 finale this weekend.

THR’s confirmation about Davidson leaving SNL comes just days after he presented his new Peacock comedy show Bupkis to ad buyers at NBCUniversal’s upfront presentation.

According to THR, reps for SNL have yet to offer an official response to the announcement. 

