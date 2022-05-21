Meghan, Harry home invite 'turned down' by London mayor Sadiq Khan: 'He was right'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were snubbed by London mayor Sadiq Khan, who refused their invitation to California mansion.

The Sussex couple wanted Khan to come to their home after the couple missed star guests appearance at a VIP party hosted by him in Los Angeles last week.



Mr Khan turned down the offer reportedly due to “logistical” difficulties.

"This was due to the mayor’s packed schedule across his five-day stateside visit and because their California home was a 90-minute drive from his party in West Hollywood," reports Express.co.uk.

Norman Baker, former Lib Dem Transport Secretary and an author of a book on the Royal Family comments the mayor made a wise decision, considering the rife between the couple and the Firm.



He told MailOnline: “Although Harry and Meghan are semi-divorced from the Royal Family they need to be careful not to demonstrate any political allegiance.

“Sadiq Khan was right to turn this invitation down.”

Meanwhile, Mr Khan accompanied the Queen during the opening of the Elizabeth Line on Tuesday.

