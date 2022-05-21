 
Saturday May 21 2022
Kim Kardashian rushes to court after receiving death threats, files restraining order

Saturday May 21, 2022

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian has claimed that her life is in danger after receiving several death threats against her and her children in the mail.

It has been also reported that The Kardashian star has also received a message in which the letter writer threatened to blow up her workplace with a bomb.

As per TMZ, Kim's lawyer, Shawn Holley, rushed to court Monday to request a lawsuit for protection against the increasing number of letters received.

She also filed for a restraining order against David Resendiz, whom Kim claims she has never met.

Kim, who is a known businesswoman, claimed Resendiz obtained her home and business addresses and started mailing a barrage of letters threatening her and her four children in different ways.

The SKIMS founder stated in the documents acquired by TMZ that Resendiz made multiple false and delusory assertions regarding her intimate connections. He's made "disturbing sexual references about me in his letters," she claimed.

Kim further claimed he has threatened to murder her in many letters. She also claimed to have received a written bomb threat in a letter addressed to one of her company locations on April 25.

Kim has requested that a court order Resendiz to stay 100 yards away from her and her family and to have no further contact with them. She further warned that if he is not restrained, he is capable of injuring or even killing her.

