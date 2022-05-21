 
Saturday May 21 2022
Web Desk

Johnny Depp's fans bring alpacas outside court amid Amber Heard trial: Here’s why

Web Desk

Saturday May 21, 2022

Johnny Depp’s fans have been showering their support over their much-loved Hollywood actor with placards, gifts and surprisingly a few shepherd live alpacas as he faced off his ex-wife Amber Heard.

What do alpacas have to do with the Johnny-Amber trial?

Alpacas were brought up in the infamous trial back when Johnny talked about his relationship with Disney and the famed Pirates of the Caribbean franchise that came to an end in 2018.

Johnny blames Amber and her op-ed piece which she penned for The Washington Post, allegedly accusing Johnny of domestic abuse on the Aquaman actor.

Whereas, Amber’s team tried to prove that Disney dropped Johnny for several reasons.

Her team has repeatedly mentioned Johnny’s quote in a previous deposition that was never played in court.

“The fact is, Mr Depp if Disney came to you with $300 million and a million alpacas, nothing on this earth would get you to go back and work with Disney on a Pirates of the Caribbean film? Correct?" Heard's lawyer Ben Rottenborn asked Depp during cross-examination last month.

Moreover, on Thursday, the court heard about alpacas again when Heard’s other lawyer Elaine Bredehoft asked Disney executive Tine Newman about Johnny’s future as Captain Jack Sparrow.

"Is Disney aware that Mr Depp has testified under oath that he would not take another Pirates of the Caribbean franchise role for $300 million and a million alpacas?"

Tina replied negatively to the question leading to Elaine asking a hypothetical situation whether Disney ever considered "paying Mr Depp more than $300 million and providing him with more than a million alpacas to be able to obtain his services for any future Pirates of the Caribbean role.”

However, fans have been extending their support to Johnny saying, “If Disney won't bring you alpacas, we will."

