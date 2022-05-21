 
entertainment
Saturday May 21 2022
Adele looks happier than ever with boyfriend Rich Paul at sporting event: pics

Saturday May 21, 2022

Adele and Rich Paul were spotted out on another date on Friday as they sat court-side to watch an NBA game at Chase Centre in California.

The pair seemed to be in stitches at the sporting event, with the Easy On Me singer pulling a slew of animated faces as she spent quality time with her 40-year-old beau.

It comes after the couple has moved into a million-dollar mansion, ($58m) formerly owned by Sylvester Stallone.

She added a pair of taupe heels to the look while donning a glowing makeup look and bouncy blow-dried locks.

The 34-year-old powerhouse singer sat close together with her beau, who kept casual in a black hoodie and acid wash jeans.

They seemed deep in conversation for a large part of the game, with Adele and Rich both grinning from ear to ear.

Rich seemed to be giving his girlfriend the look of love, with his head turned towards the Hello hitmaker as she giggled towards the court.

Adele and Rich bought their new Beverly Hills love nest from former owner Sylvester Stallone after it sat on the market for the better part of the year.

The singer took to Instagram last week to drop a series of lovely pictures of the lovebirds, including one where they both held up the keys to their abode.


