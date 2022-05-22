 
entertainment
Sunday May 22 2022
By
Web Desk

Amber Heard, Johnny Depp case: Courtney Love latest celebrity to voice support

By
Web Desk

Sunday May 22, 2022

Amber Heard, Johnny Depp case: Courtney Love latest celebrity to voice support
Amber Heard, Johnny Depp case: Courtney Love latest celebrity to voice support

US singer and songwriter Courtney Love is the latest celebrity to comment on Hollywood actor Johnny Depp and his former wife Amber Heard amid ongoing defamation trial.

The 57-year-old singer, who does not have an active presence on social media, shared a video in defence of Johnny Depp through her friend’s account.

In the video, Courtney revealed The Tourist actor once saved her life by giving her CPR when she overdosed on drugs.

She went on to say Johnny had also helped support her daughter Frances Bean Cobain, during her darkest time.

The singer said, ‘I don’t really wanna make judgments publicly, but I just want to tell you that Johnny gave me CPR in 1995 when I overdosed outside the Viper Room with Sal.”

Love also voiced her sympathy for Amber Heard amid the pair’s libel trial.

More From Entertainment:

Cannes favourite returns to show horror of ‘human animals’

Cannes favourite returns to show horror of ‘human animals’
Kate Middleton’s ‘Top Gun’ premiere dress sets internet searches ablaze

Kate Middleton’s ‘Top Gun’ premiere dress sets internet searches ablaze
Khloé Kardashian shares glimpse from Kourtney and Travis’ lavish pre-wedding lunch

Khloé Kardashian shares glimpse from Kourtney and Travis’ lavish pre-wedding lunch

Prince Harry’s rumoured real father is Diana’s ex-lover? Evidence explained

Prince Harry’s rumoured real father is Diana’s ex-lover? Evidence explained
Amber Heard’s lawyer repeats ‘I’m trying’ as she looks defeated in Johnny Depp trial

Amber Heard’s lawyer repeats ‘I’m trying’ as she looks defeated in Johnny Depp trial

Real reason why Prince Harry, Meghan refused ‘Earl’ title for Archie

Real reason why Prince Harry, Meghan refused ‘Earl’ title for Archie
Amber Heard’s lawyer talks Johnny Depp’s innocence as ‘domestic abuse survivor’?

Amber Heard’s lawyer talks Johnny Depp’s innocence as ‘domestic abuse survivor’?
Kim Kardashian gushes over Pete Davidson as he bids farewell to 'Saturday Night Live'

Kim Kardashian gushes over Pete Davidson as he bids farewell to 'Saturday Night Live'
Prince Harry ‘won’t stop sharing his truth’ despite stepping down

Prince Harry ‘won’t stop sharing his truth’ despite stepping down
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to deliver acting performance at Queen Jubilee

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to deliver acting performance at Queen Jubilee
Queen Elizabeth’s pet passions to take centre stage in Jubilee parade

Queen Elizabeth’s pet passions to take centre stage in Jubilee parade
Kylie Jenner let her baby son’s name slip? Here’s what fans think

Kylie Jenner let her baby son’s name slip? Here’s what fans think

Latest

view all