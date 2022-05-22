Amber Heard, Johnny Depp case: Courtney Love latest celebrity to voice support

US singer and songwriter Courtney Love is the latest celebrity to comment on Hollywood actor Johnny Depp and his former wife Amber Heard amid ongoing defamation trial.



The 57-year-old singer, who does not have an active presence on social media, shared a video in defence of Johnny Depp through her friend’s account.

In the video, Courtney revealed The Tourist actor once saved her life by giving her CPR when she overdosed on drugs.

She went on to say Johnny had also helped support her daughter Frances Bean Cobain, during her darkest time.

The singer said, ‘I don’t really wanna make judgments publicly, but I just want to tell you that Johnny gave me CPR in 1995 when I overdosed outside the Viper Room with Sal.”

Love also voiced her sympathy for Amber Heard amid the pair’s libel trial.