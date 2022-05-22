 
Sunday May 22 2022
By
USUmema Syed

Indian singer Arijit Singh says he's coming to Pakistan: Watch

Sunday May 22, 2022

Indian singer Arijit Singh, who has many heart-touching songs under his belt, recently rejoiced fans from this side of the border whit his promise to visit Pakistan soon.

The 35-year-old singer hit the stage of his Houston concert over the weekend where he left the audience swooning over his melodious vocals.

A video from the show has been making rounds on social media in which the crowd can be seen screaming their lungs out after Singh spilt the beans on his expected tour of Pakistan.

While interacting with a Pakistani fan at his show, Singh reportedly said, “You can rest your arms over there the person from Pakistan.”

“I will come to Pakistan,” he added.

Meanwhile, Singh is not new to expressing his love toward Pakistani musicians as the Tum Hi Ho singer expressed his concerns about the singers being banned in his country.

During his Abu Dhabi concert, Singh said "I don't follow the news but tell me one thing, has music from Pakistan been banned in India?"

"Is it still barred or has the ban been lifted?” he said.

"Atif Aslam is one of my favourites and Rahat Fateh Ali Khan and Shafqat Amanat Ali," he added. 

