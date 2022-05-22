 
Sunday May 22 2022
Kourtney Kardashian shares stunning pics ahead of her Italian wedding to Travis Barker

Sunday May 22, 2022

Kourtney Kardashian, who is set to walk down the aisle to Ave Maria,  delighted fans as she shared her stunning snaps hours before her Italian wedding to Travis Barker.

The reality star, 43, turned to her Instagram on Sunday to share her new pictures. She was looking drop dead gorgeous in sheer black bridal veil with a bright blue lace lining and arm-length gloves, elevating her height with a pair of open-toed heels.

In the stunning photos, Kim Kardashian's sister appears set to make a dramatic entrance to her wedding avenue as the final touches are made.

Kourtney will sport a long headdress train and walk down the aisle to Ave Maria as per last minute rehearsal for the reality star’s wedding which is expected to take place later tonight in a garden grotto beside the walls of a medieval castle.

A blonde woman, appearing to play the role of Kourtney, 43, was seen walking into the garden with a long green plastic sheet attached to her head in place of a real headdress

Today’s ceremony will be the third time that mother-of-three Kourtney and Travis have got ‘married’ . Travis barker and Kourtney Kardashian had their first small wedding in Los Angeles after the Grammys last month and legally tied the knot last Sunday in Santa Barbara, California.

Kourtney Kardashian will make a dramatic entrance to her Italian wedding to Travis Barker, walking in to the strains of the song Ave Maria while wearing a long headdress train.

