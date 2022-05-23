Scott Disick daughter Penelope steals the show at mom Kourtney’s wedding

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick’s daughter Penelope Disick stole the limelight at her mother and Travis Barker’s wedding in Italy.



Penelope, 9 and Travis Barker’s daughter Alabama Barker, 16 served as flower girls for their parents as they tied the knot in Italy on Sunday.

The nine-year-old looked cute as she joined the wedding procession sporting an oyster colored tiered flower girl dress, with puffy sleeves and embellished with bright red poppies.

She had also dyed her hair red and it was styled in long, lose curls.

Kourtney’s three children Mason, Penelope and Reign attended the wedding of their mother with Travis Barker as their father jetted off to beach getaway.