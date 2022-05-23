 
Monday May 23 2022
Amber Heard's lawyer looks 'little defeated' in Johnny Depp trial: report

Monday May 23, 2022

Amber Heard, who is trying to gauge her chances of success in the bruising civil battle between her and ex-husband Johnny Depp, may not be happy if any of her lawyers appears exhausted.

Elaine Bredehoft, member of Amber Heard's legal team, was appearing 'exhausted, frustrated and a little defeated' during the trial, according to news.com.au.

Amber Heard's lawyer Elaine Bredehoft's demeanour didn’t go unnoticed by social media users, especially as she was repeatedly interrupted by Depp’s star lawyer Camille Vasquez.

Bredehoft was observed saying “I’m trying, I’m trying” as she examined her client, Heard, on the stand while Vasquez objected to most lines of questions, with the judge sustaining the objections, according to the same outlet.

Social media users on Tiktok have gone so far as to express sympathy for Bredehoft’s difficult task, especially amid unconfirmed rumours of tension between Heard and her legal team.

However, Amber Heard’s legal team may call Johnny Depp back to the stand today, opening the final week of the doomed couple’s defamation trial with what legal experts have said is a risky move.

Johnny Depp is likely to face questioning on the slew of allegations Heard made during her testimony.

