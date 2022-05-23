Billie Eilish opens up about her Tourette’s syndrome: ‘Very exhausting’

Billie Eilish got candid about her Tourette’s syndrome as she said that even though it is ‘exhausting,’ she has made her peace with it.

In an interview with David Letterman for his Netflix series My Next Guest Needs No Introduction, the singer said she gets offended when people laugh on her condition.

During the conversation, the Lovely hit-maker turned her head and opened her mouth, to which Letterman asked her if she had seen a fly.

“No I’m ticcing,” the 20-year-old singer replied after which the host apologized.

Eilish revealed that lights had triggered her tics, adding, “If you film me for long enough, you’re going to see lots of tics. I don’t care. It’s really weird, I haven’t talked about it at all.”

“I really love answering questions about it, because it’s very very interesting. And I am incredibly confused by it. I don’t get it,” she admitted.

The singer continued: “For me, they’re very exhausting. It’s not like I like it, but I feel like it is part of me. I have made friends with it. And so now, I’m pretty confident in it.”

Eilish, who was diagnosed with the syndrome at age 11, further noted that she does not like it when people think she is trying to be funny when she has a tic.

“The most common way people react is they laugh, (think) that I’m trying to be funny. And I’m always left incredibly offended by that,” the singer said.

Eilish added that there are other artists in the industry who also have Tourette, but she will not name them.

“What’s funny is so many people have it that you would never know. A couple artists came forward and said, ‘I’ve actually always had Tourette’s,’ and I’m not gonna out them because they don’t wanna talk about it, but that was actually really interesting to me.”