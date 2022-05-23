Brooklyn Beckham showers Nicola Peltz with FLOWERS during a trip to farmers' market 

Monday May 23, 2022
Brooklyn Beckham was spotted showering love on his wife Nicola Peltz as the couple enjoyed some time together at a farmers' market in West Hollywood on Sunday, where they browsed several stalls.
Chivalrous Brooklyn, 23, was pictured selecting a bunch of red flowers for his wife, 27, who looked delighted with the gesture.
For their weekend outing, the Holidate actor actress Nicola looked chic in a flowy black dress, which she teamed with towering grey heels.
Keeping her belongings safe, Nicola toted a Bottega Veneta bag and coordinated with white-rimmed shades.
Her sunglasses-clad husband kept things laidback in a plain white tee, comfortable trousers, and white trainers.
The couple looked in very high spirits during their day out as they kept their eyes peeled for prospect purchases.