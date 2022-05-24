Kourtney Kardashian 'mocking' Catholics with 'disrespectful' wedding outfit

Kourtney Kardashian 'offended' Catholics with 'disrespectful' wedding outfits detail

Kourtney Kardashian is receiving flak for her questionable wedding outfits.

The 43-year-old was joined by her family in Portofino, Italy over the weekend to mark her nuptials.

Over the course of three days, Kourt wore Virgin Mary outfits- from her pre-wedding lunch to her official wedding dress- triggering keyboard critics.

“Kinda weird that kourtney [sic] wedding is like this catholic ‘aesthetic’ like the Virgin Mary on her dress and her wedding veil ??” one person wrote on Twitter.



A second added, “I just really feel like Travis & Kourtney [sic] wedding is mocking the catholic religion? They don’t symbolize religious people at all, just feels like mockery. I’m not catholic but just doesn’t sit right with me.”

Another was “offended” by Kardashian’s short gown.

“I’m just going to say it point blank. Kourtney Kardashian’s use of the Blessed Mother in her outfit(s) during her wedding weekend was extremely offensive to me as a Catholic … I have a right to feel offended by it,” they wrote on Twitter.

Barker, on the contrary, has always identified himself as a Catholic.

“I got the Virgin Mary tattooed on my foreman when I was 18, 19. And I was brought up Catholic,” he said in a November 2015 interview.

“I definitely pray; I believe in God. I definitely think I was blessed … So I’m not at church every day and I’m not pushing religion on people. But I believe in God and I pray and my kids pray.”