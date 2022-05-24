 
entertainment
Tuesday May 24 2022
By
Web Desk

London’s rail line named after Queen Elizabeth finally opens

By
Web Desk

Tuesday May 24, 2022

London’s rail line named after Queen Elizabeth finally opens
London’s rail line named after Queen Elizabeth finally opens

London's long-delayed and over-budget Crossrail finally opens to passengers on Tuesday, offering faster journeys from Heathrow Airport and Berkshire in the west to Essex in the east through a series of new, long tunnels under Britain's capital.

The railway, which has been renamed the "Elizabeth" line in honour of Queen Elizabeth, is expected to carry 200 million people a year and will increase London's rail capacity by 10%, according to Transport for London (TfL).

Construction started more than 12 years ago on Europe's biggest infrastructure project at the time. In 2010, the project was budgeted at 14.8 billion pounds and was set to open in December 2018.

Delayed by issues with safety testing and signalling systems, even before the onset of the pandemic, Crossrail will open three and a half years late and more than 4 billion pounds over budget for a total cost of 18.8 billion pounds ($23.6 billion).

Initially 12 trains per hour will run in each direction through the middle section of the line, which includes 21 kilometres (13 miles) of tunnel, linking Paddington in the west to Canary Wharf and Abbey Wood in the east.

More From Entertainment:

Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz ‘didn’t get along’ when they first met

Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz ‘didn’t get along’ when they first met
Meghan, Harry branded 'clowns' in US, most Californians 'have no idea' who they are

Meghan, Harry branded 'clowns' in US, most Californians 'have no idea' who they are
Liam Payne’s new girlfriend revealed after split from Maya Henry: see pics

Liam Payne’s new girlfriend revealed after split from Maya Henry: see pics
Meghan Markle angry her fun side is called 'trashy', but royals are 'praised'

Meghan Markle angry her fun side is called 'trashy', but royals are 'praised'
Prince Harry to put on 'brave face' in UK: 'Father is sad, brother is angry'

Prince Harry to put on 'brave face' in UK: 'Father is sad, brother is angry'
Prince Andrew visits Queen REGULARLY in bid to change fate before Platinum Jubilee

Prince Andrew visits Queen REGULARLY in bid to change fate before Platinum Jubilee
Bill Cosby assault case starts in California

Bill Cosby assault case starts in California
Johnny Depp’s security guard breaks into laughter in court, video goes viral

Johnny Depp’s security guard breaks into laughter in court, video goes viral
Amber Heard, Johnny Depp trial: Courtney Love retracts her comments

Amber Heard, Johnny Depp trial: Courtney Love retracts her comments
Ellen DeGeneres accidently reveals Jennifer Lawrence's baby’s gender

Ellen DeGeneres accidently reveals Jennifer Lawrence's baby’s gender

Liam Payne, Maya Henry call it quits a year after reconciliation

Liam Payne, Maya Henry call it quits a year after reconciliation
Johnny Depp allegations against Amber Heard rejected

Johnny Depp allegations against Amber Heard rejected

Latest

view all