Ashton Kutcher gives hilarious reaction to Mila Kunis’ inclusion in Time's 100 list

American actress Mila Kunis has made it to Time Magazine’s 100 Most Influential People’s list and her husband, actor Ashton Kutcher has reacted in the most hilarious way.

On May 23, the magazine released its 100 Most Influential List of 2022 which features prominent artists, world leaders, business titans, pioneers, and other people changing the world.

While Ashton’s wife also made it to the list, he jokingly complained about her latest achievement on Twitter, leaving fans in splits.

In a tweet on Monday, the No Strings Attached actor, 44, shared a link to his wife’s profile, writing, “Dear Time magazine, I already lose every argument I have with my wife. You just had to do this didn’t you?”

Kunis was joined on this year’s list by actors Simu Liu, Zoë Kravitz, Andrew Garfield, Channing Tatum, Sarah Jessica Parker, Amanda Seyfried and Jeremy Strong.

Ariana DeBose and Pete Davidson also made the annual list.

In an essay about Kunis, Zoe Saldana – who was invited by the magazine to pen an endorsement of each honouree, praised the Friends With Benefits star’s recent fundraiser for Ukraine.

“Mila has always been proud of who she is and where she comes from, and the sacrifices that her family made for her and her brother to come to America,” Saldana wrote.

“Seeing her fundraise for Ukraine and raise tens of millions: it’s what we have come to expect the Kutcher-Kunis clan to do, to always rise to the occasion.”

She added, “What needs to be done? They will take it upon themselves, they will initiate anything and everything in their power to be of service.”